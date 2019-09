click image Photo via Justice/Facebook

Justice Live

French electronic innovators Justice are known for expansive (and expensive) production values as part of their epic live workouts. They recently captured all of this visual and sonic eye candy as part of their new concert filmand are now ready to unveil their work today with a one-night premiere event in cities throughout North America. If you want to catch this flick tonight, there are only two nearby theater, but we suspect it will be very much worth the short trip.The film turns the usual concert-film premise on its head, recorded not in a packed arena, but an empty soundstage, allowing them to layer on all manner of gorgeouss visual sleight-of-hand.Justice'sscreens tomorrow evening only at the Cinepolis Hamlin in Winter Garden and at the Studio Movie Grill Sunset Walk in Kimmimme. More information on time and tickets can be found here.