Florida could see Tropical Storm Humberto later this week

Goodbye, Dorian. Hello, Humberto.
We’re now in the peak of hurricane season, and according to the National Hurricane Center
, a group of disorganized showers and storms could possibly threaten Florida and the Bahamas as the next named storm.
As of now, the NHC says the system is located a few hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and currently has a 20% chance of developing in the next 48 hours, and a 30% chance to develop as it approaches Florida over the next five days.
“Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week,” said the NHC in its 8 a.m. advisory.
There’s also a second tropical wave approaching the Caribbean within the next five days that could also become a tropical depression.
If either of these tropical waves develops into a depression and then a tropical storm, it would be named “Humberto.”
