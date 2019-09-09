Bloggytown

Monday, September 9, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida could see Tropical Storm Humberto later this week

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge noaa-sept9.jpg
Goodbye, Dorian. Hello, Humberto.

We’re now in the peak of hurricane season, and according to the National Hurricane Center, a group of disorganized showers and storms could possibly threaten Florida and the Bahamas as the next named storm.

As of now, the NHC says the system is located a few hundred miles northeast of the northern Leeward Islands, and currently has a 20% chance of developing in the next 48 hours, and a 30% chance to develop as it approaches Florida over the next five days.

“Environmental conditions could become a little more favorable for development when the disturbance moves near the Bahamas and Florida late this week,” said the NHC in its 8 a.m. advisory.
click to enlarge outlook-noaa.jpg
There’s also a second tropical wave approaching the Caribbean within the next five days that could also become a tropical depression.



If either of these tropical waves develops into a depression and then a tropical storm, it would be named “Humberto.”

