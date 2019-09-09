Band of the Week: Morte Morbosa

click to enlarge

's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Morte Morbosa.

Just the facts:



Five questions:



Welcome toJan. 5, 2018Vocals: Jordan DoyleGuitars: Brooks AndrewBass: Elan MimounDrums: Joseph NicholsonIn your face Florida DeathcoreOur show with Vulvodynia on July 13, 2019; great turnout and awesome energy from all bands and fans alike.A Feasting Beast because they’re down to earth cool guys with an awesome soundDeath metal, we’re deathcore not death metal, ha.There’s plenty of venues and bands to play with.We have an EP,, that dropped on August 20.