Monday, September 9, 2019

The Heard

Band of the Week: Morte Morbosa

Posted By on Mon, Sep 9, 2019 at 9:00 AM

Welcome to Orlando Weekly's "Band of the Week." Every week, we highlight one of our favorite local bands. This week, we're pleased to bring you Morte Morbosa.

Morte Morbosa are playing Uncle Lou's on Wednesday, Sept. 11 with Insvrgence, A Feasting Beast, and Waverly Hills.

Just the facts:

When did the band form?
Jan. 5, 2018

Who's in the band?
Vocals: Jordan Doyle
Guitars: Brooks Andrew
Bass: Elan Mimoun
Drums: Joseph Nicholson

Currently available releases:

Websites:
Facebook
Bandcamp

Describe your sound in five words:
In your face Florida Deathcore



Five questions:

What has been your most memorable show so far?
Our show with Vulvodynia on July 13, 2019; great turnout and awesome energy from all bands and fans alike.

Which local band is your favorite one to play a show with?
A Feasting Beast because they’re down to earth cool guys with an awesome sound

What description gets used for your band that you would most like to correct people on? Why?
Death metal, we’re deathcore not death metal, ha.

What’s your favorite thing about being an Orlando band?
There’s plenty of venues and bands to play with.

Any big news to share?
We have an EP, Fear Me, that dropped on August 20.

