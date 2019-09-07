Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Saturday, September 7, 2019

Bloggytown

Florida is joining an antitrust investigation of Facebook

Posted By on Sat, Sep 7, 2019 at 3:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY KON KARAMPELAS / UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Kon Karampelas / Unsplash
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is part of a coalition of attorneys general from across the country who are investigating Facebook for possible antitrust violations.

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced the probe, which also includes attorneys general from Colorado, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.

A news release from James’ office said the investigation focuses on Facebook’s dominance in the social-media industry and possible anti-competitive conduct.

“I am proud to be leading a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in investigating whether Facebook has stifled competition and put users at risk,” James said in a prepared statement.



“We will use every investigative tool at our disposal to determine whether Facebook’s actions may have endangered consumer data, reduced the quality of consumers’ choices, or increased the price of advertising.”

In a statement quoted by numerous news organizations, Will Castleberry, a Facebook vice president, said the company will work with attorneys general, and “we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Creepy Kingdom and Spooky Empire invite fans to get dressed up at Disney for Spooky Day in the Park Read More

  2. More details revealed on Winter Park opening of Dexter's New Standard Read More

  3. Gov. Ron DeSantis hopes Donald Trump will pay for Florida's Hurricane Dorian preparation Read More

  4. Saturday protest planned outside Florida prison where mentally ill woman was allegedly beaten by guards Read More

  5. Florida teachers and students among 13 states affected by Pearson hack, according to lawsuit Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation