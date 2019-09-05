The Gist

Thursday, September 5, 2019

VarieTease closes out their run at the Venue with a one-night-only double feature

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 4:03 PM

We’re entering the final phase of the beloved Ivanhoe Village theater the Venue. The doors close permanently on Sept. 12 – at least at this location.

There’s a full schedule this week, of course, anchored by a one-night-only doubleheader of two shows from VarieTease, the dance-theater hybrid troupe from the mind of Venue owner Blue Star. Spellbound and Rain, the first two installments of a thematic trilogy (along with the troupe’s 2019 Orlando Fringe contribution, Lilly Loses Everything) that draws inspiration from Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy – a technique used as treatment for PTSD.

The surreal shows utilize music from the likes of Imogen Heap and Billie Eilish, along with evocative costumes and makeup, to tell a story about how we process trauma. How you’re going to deal with the trauma of a Venue-less Virginia Drive, though, is up to you.

7 p.m. & 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10 | The Venue, 511 Virginia Drive | orlandoweeklytickets.com | $18-$30



