Uncomfortable Brunch finds new digs at the Enzian with Michael Haneke's brutal 'Funny Games'

Uncomfortable Brunch makes no bones about what kind of movie you’ll be watching, and Funny Games
is one of the most cringe-inducing flicks of the ’90s. A well-off couple and their child arrive at their summer lake house, where two creepy young men take them captive. The family is forced to play a sadistic series of games to stay alive, and the film doesn’t shy away from showcasing graphic violence or the psychic pain the boys inflict on the family. This movie feels like it was written by Bill Hader’s club-hopping Saturday Night Live
character, Stefon: It’s got EVERYTHING. Hostages, broken eggs, barking sounds, bloody TVs, sailboats, white after Labor Day and a golf club to the leg. The only thing it doesn’t have is a fourth wall. Director Michael Haneke adds an extra layer of ew by letting his vile characters Peter and Paul acknowledge the audience and control the narrative in a way that leads to nothing a sane human being would expect. Haneke makes a strong statement about our cultural attitudes toward violent media – if you can tolerate the film long enough to stay in
the theater. The Enzian un-ironically serves Bloody Mary specials at the Eden Bar, along with a tasty a la carte brunch menu. The only challenge will be keeping your food down.
Noon Sunday, Sept. 8 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org
| $9
