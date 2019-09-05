The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Gist

Uncomfortable Brunch finds new digs at the Enzian with Michael Haneke's brutal 'Funny Games'

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 6:14 PM

click to enlarge sel_funny_games_97.jpg
Uncomfortable Brunch makes no bones about what kind of movie you’ll be watching, and Funny Games is one of the most cringe-inducing flicks of the ’90s. A well-off couple and their child arrive at their summer lake house, where two creepy young men take them captive. The family is forced to play a sadistic series of games to stay alive, and the film doesn’t shy away from showcasing graphic violence or the psychic pain the boys inflict on the family. This movie feels like it was written by Bill Hader’s club-hopping Saturday Night Live character, Stefon: It’s got EVERYTHING. Hostages, broken eggs, barking sounds, bloody TVs, sailboats, white after Labor Day and a golf club to the leg. The only thing it doesn’t have is a fourth wall. Director Michael Haneke adds an extra layer of ew by letting his vile characters Peter and Paul acknowledge the audience and control the narrative in a way that leads to nothing a sane human being would expect. Haneke makes a strong statement about our cultural attitudes toward violent media – if you can tolerate the film long enough to stay in
the theater. The Enzian un-ironically serves Bloody Mary specials at the Eden Bar, along with a tasty a la carte brunch menu. The only challenge will be keeping your food down.

Noon Sunday, Sept. 8 | Enzian Theater, 1300 S. Orlando Ave., Maitland | 407-629-0054 | enzian.org | $9

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details Uncomfortable Brunch: Funny Games
@ Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
When: Sun., Sept. 8, 12 p.m.
Price: $9
Film
Map
Location Details Enzian Theater
Enzian Theater
1300 S. Orlando Ave.
Winter Park Area
Maitland, FL
407-629-0054
Based on movie times
Movie Theater (Independent), American and Bar/Pub
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  • Uncomfortable Brunch: Funny Games @ Enzian Theater

    • Sun., Sept. 8, 12 p.m. $9

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kawaii headbangers Babymetal bring Japan-ified heavy metal to Hard Rock Live Read More

  2. How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas Read More

  3. Farewell, free tolls in Florida. We hardly knew ye Read More

  4. White House map of Hurricane Dorian confused everyone on Twitter Read More

  5. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation