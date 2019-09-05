The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Thursday, September 5, 2019

The Heard

The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Benni, Silent Em, Pulp Music Festival

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:18 PM

click image Benni - PHOTO VIA TOTAL PUNK/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Total Punk/Facebook
  • Benni
Glorious Rebellion
Resurgent local noise-rockers are back with a new music video and now this support slot for In the Whale at Will's.
9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Will's Pub, $7

Silent Em
New York dark EBM maestro returns to Orlando – his last sete here at Blackstar was unbelievable – with a breakthrough new album and support from Mother Juno.
10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Stonewall, $5-$7

E-Turn & Lisa Vazquez
Come out and wish celebrated local rapper E-Turn and beatmaker Vazquez well at this local stop of their "Run the Map" tour.
9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Iron Cow, contact organizers for prices

Pulp Music Festival
Third time's the charm with this bigger and better installment of the local music fest. Expect blistering sets from Gouge Away, Atlanta's Blis and area faves like Woolbright, Someday River and Witchbender.
1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Will's Pub, $20



Midnight Hour
All-star collab between composer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad brings their immaculate soul sound to the Iron Cow. Do not sleep.
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Iron Cow, $20-$25

Benni
Goner Records-affiliated "hi NRG New Age" shaman plays a free show as part of Turnbuckle Tuesday. Scorcher.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Will's Pub, free


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Kawaii headbangers Babymetal bring Japan-ified heavy metal to Hard Rock Live Read More

  2. How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas Read More

  3. Farewell, free tolls in Florida. We hardly knew ye Read More

  4. White House map of Hurricane Dorian confused everyone on Twitter Read More

  5. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation