Thursday, September 5, 2019
The best concerts happening in Orlando this week: Benni, Silent Em, Pulp Music Festival
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:18 PM
click image
Glorious Rebellion
-
Photo via Total Punk/Facebook
-
Benni
Resurgent local noise-rockers are back with a new music video and now this support slot for In the Whale at Will's.
9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, at Will's Pub, $7
Silent Em
New York dark EBM maestro returns to Orlando – his last sete here at Blackstar was unbelievable – with a breakthrough new album and support from Mother Juno.
10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Stonewall, $5-$7
E-Turn & Lisa Vazquez
Come out and wish celebrated local rapper E-Turn and beatmaker Vazquez well at this local stop of their "Run the Map" tour.
9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Iron Cow, contact organizers for prices
Pulp Music Festival
Third time's the charm with this bigger and better installment of the local music fest. Expect blistering sets from Gouge Away, Atlanta's Blis and area faves like Woolbright, Someday River and Witchbender.
1 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Will's Pub, $20
Midnight Hour
All-star collab between composer Adrian Younge and A Tribe Called Quest's Ali Shaheed Muhammad brings their immaculate soul sound to the Iron Cow. Do not sleep.
8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 9, at Iron Cow, $20-$25
Benni
Goner Records-affiliated "hi NRG New Age" shaman plays a free show as part of Turnbuckle Tuesday. Scorcher.
9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 10, at Will's Pub, free
