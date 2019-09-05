The Heard

Thursday, September 5, 2019

Swedish power-metal stars and history buffs Sabaton to play Central Florida in October

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:59 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY SABATON
  • Photo courtesy Sabaton
Swedish power-metal heatseekers Sabaton may be kicking off their North American tour in Florida next month and the only chance to see this band in Central Florida in downtright intimate circumstances – they fill arenas back home – will be in nearby St. Pete.

And if you aren't familiar with Sabaton (for shame it's been twenty years) and their new World War I-themed album The Great War, there's still time to get a crash course on the band and some WWI history to boot on the newly-launched and actually compelling Sabaton History Channel.

Sabaton play Janus Live in St. Pete with Hammerfall on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased here.


