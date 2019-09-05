Thursday, September 5, 2019
Swedish power-metal stars and history buffs Sabaton to play Central Florida in October
Posted
By Matthew Moyer
on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 12:59 PM
click to enlarge
Swedish power-metal heatseekers
Sabaton
may be kicking off
their North American tour
in Florida next month and the only chance to see this band in Central Florida in downtright intimate circumstances – they fill arenas back home – will be in nearby St. Pete.
And if you aren't familiar with Sabaton (for shame it's been twenty years) and their new
World War I-themed album The Great War,
there's still time to get a crash course on the band and some WWI history to boot on the newly-launched and actually compelling
Sabaton History Channel.
Sabaton play Janus Live in St. Pete
with Hammerfall on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased here.
VIDEO
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly
Events newsletter.
Tags:
Sabaton, Hammerfall, Tour, Concert, Spain, Power Metal, Show, Florida, Image