Rollins College student radio station WPRK-FM back on the air following Hurricane Dorian

After signing off for a week
ahead of Hurricane Dorian, WPRK at Rollins College is back on the air.
The student-led station shut down Aug. 29, in line with the mandatory evacuation of the campus, which began Sunday. The campus reopened Thursday, and classes resume Friday. The station broadcasts at 91.5 FM and also streams online.
Greg Golden, the director of student media, said no equipment was affected by the storm.
"Thankfully no damage to report, and we began broadcasting at 9 a.m. this morning with 'Sitting Atop a Pile of Poop' (and the 'View is Spectacular'), after going off the air last Thursday afternoon in conjunction with the temporary closure of Rollins College," Golden wrote the Weekly in an email.
When Irma hit in 2017
, staff took down the tower that held the station's antenna, after the brackets that originally held it in in place were damaged and hanging loose. It took nearly a year to get back on air.
