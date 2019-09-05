Oviedo's Arcade Monsters holds an all-weekend gaming olympics this weekend

click to enlarge
Competition has always been a part of video games, even from the beginning. But since the internet has given us all the ability to talk shit to random opponents from the safety of our couches, face-to-face showdowns have mostly been left by the wayside. Oviedo’s Arcade Monsters fixes that this weekend with three days of tournaments in a variety of game genres. There’s head-to-head fighters (the Street Fighter
and Mortal Kombat
series), classic arcade games (Donkey Kong, Pac-Man
), console games (Fortnight
), pinball, team games (NBA Jam
), rhythm games (Dance Dance Revolution, Beat Saber
), and even air hockey. Sign-up fees are a flat rate per day or for the whole weekend, and if you need to practice, Arcade Monsters will be open 24 hours a day all weekend for ticketholders. All of this, plus special guests like the creator of the Twin Galaxies worldwide high score board, Walter Day.
10 a.m. Friday–6 p.m. Sunday | Arcade Monsters, 15 Alafaya Woods Blvd., Oviedo | arcademonsters.com
| $20-$60
