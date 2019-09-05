The Heard

Thursday, September 5, 2019

International music showcase OneBeat returns to Orlando this month

Posted By on Thu, Sep 5, 2019 at 4:18 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ONEBEAT/FOUND SOUND
  • Photo courtesy OneBeat/Found Sound
Atlantic Center for the Arts and the Timucua Arts Foundation are teaming up yet again to bring international collaborative musical showcase OneBeat back to Orlando this very month.

OneBeat is a global music initiative and partnership between Found Sound Nation and the U.S. State Department, bringing together a group of musicians from around the world to collaborate, create and play live together in multiple cities around the United States.

This year's roster includes synthesizer player Meng Qi from China, guitarist Ivy Alexander from Kenya, drummer Rodney Barreto from Cuba, vocalist Shibani Shur from India and many more.

OneBeat comes to Orlando – in the always-impressive Timucua Arts Foundation house to be exact – on Saturday, Sept. 21 at 7:30 p.m. The event is free but donations are strongly encouraged.





