White House map of Hurricane Dorian confused everyone on Twitter

Can't let this go unnoticed. @realDonaldTrump displayed a doctored version of the @NHC_Atlantic forecast for #Dorian.— Ryan Breton (@RyanBretonWX) September 4, 2019
The black extension past Florida did not exist; that's not how forecast cones are drawn. pic.twitter.com/GqHikOBYU6
But Twitter users pointed out Dorian's current path looks nothing like the old map that the president presented in his short video update posted online.
Tropical-storm-force winds from #Dorian could begin in parts of Florida *as early as* Sunday morning. Now is the time to think about what kinds of preparations you might need to make and listen to advice from your local emergency officials https://t.co/yChCF6oWL9 pic.twitter.com/KAFnJSd0Gy— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 30, 2019
President @realDonaldTrump gives an update on Hurricane #Dorian: pic.twitter.com/CmxAXHY5AO— The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 4, 2019
