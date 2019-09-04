The Heard

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Heard

The Alarm and Gene Loves Jezebel head to the Social for a night of New Wave revival

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 5:31 PM

click to enlarge The Alarm - PHOTO BY ANDY LABROW
  • Photo by Andy Labrow
  • The Alarm
Two of the U.K.’s many notable new wave bands, the Alarm and Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel, make a visit to the Social this week. The Alarm, a Welsh band that never quite made it to the top of the charts but nevertheless has a strong following, has a new album, Sigma, out on their own Twenty First Century Recording Co. label. Meanwhile, Jay Aston’s Gene Loves Jezebel – a qualified moniker resulting from Aston’s decades-long feud with his twin brother, Michael – haven’t put out anything new since 2017’s Dance Underwater, but are still able to tour on the strength of their back catalog. Both bands were a little more rock-oriented than some of their new-wave peers, creating a sound that has proven to push their sell-by date back indefinitely.

7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5 | The Social, 54 N. Orange Ave. | 407-246-1419 | thesocial.org | $25-$30

