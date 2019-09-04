Hear the new album from Blonde Redhead mainstay Kazu next week first at Park Ave CDs

Kazu Makino, leader of New York's much-loved avant-shredders Blonde Redhead, is stepping out on her own this month with debut solo album Adult Baby, released on her own Adult Baby Records and Orlando music fans have a chance to hear (and buy) the album early next week at a free event held at Park Ave CDs.
Adult Baby will have a "visual album" accompaniment, and if debut single "Salty" (featuring Yellow Magic Orchestra's Ryuichi Sakamoto) is any indicator, this album is going to be just as adventurous as her day job.