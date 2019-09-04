The Heard

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, September 4, 2019

The Heard

Hear the new album from Blonde Redhead mainstay Kazu next week first at Park Ave CDs

Posted By on Wed, Sep 4, 2019 at 1:35 PM

click image PHOTO VIA KAZU/FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Kazu/Facebook
Kazu Makino, leader of New York's much-loved avant-shredders Blonde Redhead, is stepping out on her own this month with debut solo album Adult Baby, released on her own Adult Baby Records and Orlando music fans have a chance to hear (and buy) the album early next week at a free event held at Park Ave CDs.

Adult Baby will have a "visual album" accompaniment, and if debut single "Salty" (featuring Yellow Magic Orchestra's Ryuichi Sakamoto) is any indicator, this album is going to be just as adventurous as her day job.

The listening party for Kazu's Adult Baby will be on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 7 p.m. at Park Ave. CDs. Free pizza is promised. Event is free but expect to crack under the pressure and buy the album.


Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

More on The Heard

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

  2. Why Disney World doesn't remove the castle spires, and why Spaceship Earth won't roll away during a hurricane Read More

  3. It's a good time to talk about Florida Sen. Rick Scott and that Navy hat Read More

  4. Orlando International Airport closed starting Tuesday morning Read More

  5. How Central Floridians can help our neighbors in the Bahamas Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation