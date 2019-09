click image Photo by Liz Penta via Billy Martin/Facebook

Percussion maestro and composer Billy Martin, best known for his work with Medeski, Martin & Wood and solo avant-garde efforts, will be heading to Central Florida next fall, but not as part of a touring jaunt. This time around, Martin will be spending a few weeks at the Atlantic Center for the Arts as a Master Artist-in-Residence, imparting a lifetime of musical experiences across musical genres to a handful of lucky students. Billy Martin will be a Master Artist-in-Residence at the Atlantic Center for the Arts for Residency #179 from Oct. 11, 2020 to Oct. 31, 2020. Application deadline to study under Martin is May 10, 2020.