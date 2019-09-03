Orlando theme park closures, including Disney, Universal, Legoland and Holy Land Experience

click to enlarge
Many Orlando-area theme parks are open limited hours on Tuesday, as we anticipate the now-Category 3 storm to crawl along the eastern coast of Florida.
At Disney
on Tuesday, the Magic Kingdom Park
will be open at 8 a.m. for regular guests (7 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours), and closing early at 3 p.m., in anticipation of the storm. The park is expected to be open again Wednesday at 8 a.m., closing at the usual 10 p.m.
Epcot
will be open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, and regular hours of 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Wednesday. Disney's Hollywood Studios
will be open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday (opening at 6 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours), with regular hours on Wednesday.
Disney's Animal Kingdom
is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. (opens 7 a.m. for Extra Magic Hours) on Tuesday and regular hours on Wednesday.
More Disney attraction hours:
- Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground: Closed
- Disney Springs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- ESPN Wild World of Sports: Closed
- Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed
- Disney's Typhoon lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Disney resort hotels are expected to remain open, as well.
Universal Orlando
is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Islands of Adventure is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and CityWalk remains open until 2 a.m. every day.
Only Volcano Bay is closed Tuesday.
Seaworld Orlando
and Discovery Cove
are closed Tuesday, noting "Due to the approaching storm, SeaWorld Orlando will be closed Tuesday, Sept. 3. Thank you for your patience as we continue to monitor the path of the storm."
Legoland
in Winter Haven will be closed Tuesday and "expect to re-open on Wednesday, Sept. 4, pending the track of Hurricane Dorian."
Kennedy Space Center Visitors Complex
posted a notice to their website
that they will be closed both Tuesday and Wednesday. Refunds are offered to those who purchased a special tour or experience. The storm already canceled the “Searching for Skylab” Annual Passholder film screening with Skylab astronaut Ed Gibson on Sunday.
Gatorland,
Central Florida's oldest theme park, does not mention the storm on their website,
and their overnight answering machine is still activated on Tuesday morning. Their Twitter feed mentions preparing for the animals' safety during the storm, and Gatorland "promises its gators won't escape if Hurricane Dorian hits."
The Holy Land Experience
will be closed Tuesday and expects to reopen Wednesday.
FunSpot
in Orlando
and in Kissimmee
are both open Tuesday from 2 p.m. until midnight.
Follow each park's social media accounts for the latest updates.
