Orlando theme park closures, including Disney, Universal, Legoland and Holy Land Experience

click to enlarge Screengrab via Gatorland / Facebook

Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort and Campground: Closed

Disney Springs 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

ESPN Wild World of Sports: Closed

Disney's Blizzard Beach Water Park: Closed

Disney's Typhoon lagoon Water Park: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Winter Summerland Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Based on the most recent forecasts for Hurricane Dorian and in keeping with our longstanding commitment to safety, Walt Disney World Resort operating hours have been adjusted for Sep 3. Please visit our website for additional details and updates https://t.co/ZhP4BU2vjr pic.twitter.com/bmUs5PiKcJ — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) September 2, 2019

Islands of Adventure is open Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

, and

CityWalk remains open until 2 a.m. every day.











PARK HOURS:

Universal Studios Florida: 9am - 9pm

Islands of Adventure: 9 am - 9 pm

Volcano Bay: Closed

CityWalk: Open until 2am every day



Questions? Tweet us using #AskUniversal — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 3, 2019

Weather Update ⚠️ #KennedySpaceCenter Visitor Complex will be closed the following days due to expected inclement weather from #HurricaneDorian:



1️⃣: Tuesday, Sept. 3

2️⃣: Wednesday, Sept. 4



Please check back daily for additional updates.



💻: https://t.co/E4lB8tGZam

📸: @NASA pic.twitter.com/Cngpd5aiVA — Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex (@ExploreSpaceKSC) September 2, 2019