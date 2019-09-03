It's a good time to talk about Florida Sen. Rick Scott and that Navy hat

And he wears it on most TV appearances during storms.
WATCH: Senator Rick Scott says he doesn’t want to take guns away. #MTP #IfItsSunday— Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) September 1, 2019
.@chucktodd: "Do you think we have too many guns in circulation?"@SenRickScott: "I believe in 2nd Amendment. I don’t want to take guns away from law-abiding citizens." pic.twitter.com/8Q9q619EjM
And he wore it on CNN.
Sen. Rick Scott @NHC_Atlantic. Scott said he wants to make sure Florida residents don’t let their guards down. #Dorian pic.twitter.com/hL3wgxHzNQ— Janine Zeitlin (@Janinezeitlin) September 2, 2019
We're not the first to report this, but it's a good time to remember that Rick Scott served a total of 29 months in the Navy, between 1971 and 1974. And while Naval service is admirable, and something no one at this publication can claim, it must be pointed out that Rick Scott's unusually short term was sweetened by profiting off of his shipmates.
My main goal's to make sure all Floridians are safe during & after a storm. Hurricane #Dorian's a powerful & deadly storm. Everyone needs to do their part & take necessary precautions. Tonight's the last chance to evacuate & gather supplies before conditions become too dangerous. pic.twitter.com/qX6MEwXRtW— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) September 2, 2019
USA Today covered the Navy hat controversy, reporting "the ad specifically targets the defrauding of the military's health care and his pleading of the Fifth Amendment during a civil case about the matter. It even includes decades-old footage from Scott being deposed under oath."
We're calling out @FLGovScott for constantly wearing a 'NAVY' hat, after defrauding millions from Medicare, Medicaid and the military TRICARE health care program, with a $4 million ad buy in Florida. #FLSen https://t.co/qaBf1X6bsi— VoteVets (@votevets) October 13, 2018
Perhaps after eight years of opaque, frustrating leadership during hurricanes, and as entire capitol cities are sinking and needing to be relocated from climate change, it is hard to take seriously one senator's none-too-subtle call for authority by wearing a hat signifying his service to a country he later defrauded.
Got a new Navy hat to support Florida #Veterans! #GoNavy pic.twitter.com/RNeLZLdzea— Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) March 5, 2014
