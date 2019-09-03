Florida likely to avoid a direct hit, but Category 2 Hurricane Dorian will still cause damage

click to enlarge Image via NOAA, Sept. 3 at 11:00 a.m.

3 PM EDT: Here is the latest Tropical Cyclone Update on #Dorian, as tropical storm force winds are now occurring along the Florida east coast. See https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb for more information. pic.twitter.com/uFKnXiJlDB — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019

The latest @NWSWPC rainfall forecast shows that the flash flood threat will increase today and tonight along the

Florida peninsula, then spread up the SE and mid-Atlantic coast during the middle and latter part of the week. The full #Dorian advisory is at https://t.co/tW4KeGdBFb pic.twitter.com/QMiHt3GeLl — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 3, 2019

Approx 1,400 FHP Troopers are working 12 hour shifts along Florida’s east coast to keep roads safe and help prepare for the impacts of Hurricane #Dorian. Thank you to the Bravo shift, for keeping the watch throughout the night. #FHP #HurricaneDorian #Dorian2019 @FLSERT pic.twitter.com/0kFwkddLVk — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) September 3, 2019