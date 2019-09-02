Orlando International Airport closed starting Tuesday morning

But a post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office makes it clear that no one has business at MCO starting "tonight (Sep 2)," citing the post from the airport.
Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 9/2/19 Afternoon— Orlando International Airport (@MCO) September 2, 2019
Dorian's track forces ceasing of operations at MCO on Tuesday, September 3.
The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Passengers: Please check with your airline for updates regarding your specific flight. pic.twitter.com/GZozxIz7LF
If you have been expecting to fly into or out of any airport on the East Coast of the U.S., it's best to call your airline to confirm your flight is still scheduled and your airport is still open.
Airport operations at @MCO will cease tonight (Sep 2) until further notice. Please remember the airport is not a #Hurricane shelter. #Dorian#OIA— Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) September 2, 2019
Follow @MCO for the latest updates. https://t.co/qVa2Qa9kmw
