Orlando International Airport closed starting Tuesday morning

Orlando International Airport will not be operating, starting 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, despite earlier announcements that it would open again.The airport is saying on Twitter it will close due to Dorian, now a Category 4 hurricane.But a post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office makes it clear that no one has business at MCO starting "tonight (Sep 2)," citing the post from the airport.If you have been expecting to fly into or out of any airport on the East Coast of the U.S., it's best to call your airline to confirm your flight is still scheduled and your airport is still open.