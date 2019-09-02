Bloggytown

Monday, September 2, 2019

Orlando International Airport closed starting Tuesday morning

Posted By on Mon, Sep 2, 2019 at 5:05 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA ORLANDO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook
Orlando International Airport will not be operating, starting 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, despite earlier announcements that it would open again.

The airport is saying on Twitter it will close due to Dorian, now a Category 4 hurricane.
But a post from the Orange County Sheriff's Office makes it clear that no one has business at MCO starting "tonight (Sep 2)," citing the post from the airport.
If you have been expecting to fly into or out of any airport on the East Coast of the U.S., it's best to call your airline to confirm your flight is still scheduled and your airport is still open.

Tags: , , , , ,

