Monday, September 2, 2019

Orange County Library System is closed through Wednesday, due to Hurricane Dorian

Posted By on Mon, Sep 2, 2019 at 5:33 PM

The Orange County Library System announced all branches will remain closed from Tuesday, Sept. 3, through Wednesday, Sept. 4, due to the approach of Hurricane Dorian.

All library branches have already been closed on Monday, Sept. 2, due to the Labor Day holiday.

The library currently plans to reopen all locations on Thursday, Sept. 5, for normal business hours, unless conditions change. Check the OCLS website at ocls.info and their social media accounts for additional information if further closures are necessary.
"The library urges the community to be safe and not to attempt to return materials until our facilities reopen," says the release. "Fines will be suspended from September 1 through September 8 so customers can wait to return materials until it is safe to do so. Fines will begin to accrue again on Monday, September 9."
