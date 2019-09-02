Orange County Library System is closed through Wednesday, due to Hurricane Dorian

"The library urges the community to be safe and not to attempt to return materials until our facilities reopen," says the release. "Fines will be suspended from September 1 through September 8 so customers can wait to return materials until it is safe to do so. Fines will begin to accrue again on Monday, September 9."
The library system will now be closed through WEDNESDAY, Sept. 4. Please DO NOT attempt to return materials during this time. Book returns will be locked & no fines or fees will be assessed during this time.— OCLS (@oclslibrary) September 2, 2019
Stay safe and check back here or https://t.co/0zIMRIAF3u for updates. https://t.co/Pf5Se9iSdK
