Hurricane Dorian still crawling west toward Florida, is welcome to begin moving north any time, please

click to enlarge Radar image at 8 a.m. Monday via NOAA

#HurricaneDorian beating up my Freeport,Bahamas 🇧🇸😢😪 The wind and rain is nothing we have ever seen before! Cars, homes total loss #Dorian2019 #flooded #PrayForTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/nwMIJHcRvX — MVP (@mvp242) September 2, 2019

Tropical-storm-force winds are mostly likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday. Follow the latest #Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WjJzaNFncj — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019

In glancing through social media, so many people are asking "Where is the turn North"? Dorian is doing exactly as expected. It will pretty much stay put until tomorrow when the move North should begin. It then picks up its forward speed as well. — Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillips28) September 2, 2019