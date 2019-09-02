Hurricane Dorian still crawling west toward Florida, is welcome to begin moving north any time, please

The Guardian is reporting at least 13,000 homes destroyed or severely damaged. CNN is reporting the Grand Bahama Airport is under 5 feet of water, and entire islands may be submerged. Another video from the same account shows cars and homes completely submerged.
A desperate cry for help 😢😢😢😢#HurricaneDorian #Abaco #Bahamas Lord please help us pic.twitter.com/874BEsiB8t— MVP (@mvp242) September 1, 2019
While forecasts over the past several days have expected Dorian to begin moving north and later east, drenching the coasts of Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina, the storm's current 1 mph crawl westward across the Bahamas has inland Central Floridians considering the effects of a direct hit.
#HurricaneDorian beating up my Freeport,Bahamas 🇧🇸😢😪 The wind and rain is nothing we have ever seen before! Cars, homes total loss #Dorian2019 #flooded #PrayForTheBahamas pic.twitter.com/nwMIJHcRvX— MVP (@mvp242) September 2, 2019
Orange County can expect winds 35-45 mph with 2 to 3 inches of rainfall, enough to bring down trees and cut power. If Dorian does not take the expected northern route, the effects could worsen. Orlando remains in the "cone of uncertainty" for the eye's path.
Tropical-storm-force winds are mostly likely to start in Georgia early on Wednesday, in South Carolina late Wednesday, and in North Carolina early Thursday. Follow the latest #Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/WjJzaNFncj— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 2, 2019
Hurricane Wilma, by comparison to Dorian, was considered the most intense tropical Atlantic cyclone ever recorded, reaching wind speeds of 185 mph in 2005. Dorian is currently tied with 2004's Hurricane Ivan as the ninth-most-powerful Atlantic hurricane ever by pressure, according to the Mesoscale Analysis of minimum sea level pressure (MSLP).
In glancing through social media, so many people are asking "Where is the turn North"? Dorian is doing exactly as expected. It will pretty much stay put until tomorrow when the move North should begin. It then picks up its forward speed as well.— Denis Phillips (@DenisPhillips28) September 2, 2019
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.