How to get free Uber or Lyft rides to a state-approved shelter

Remember to tip your drivers extra through the app or, even better, in cash. Uber and Lyft pledged to spend $60 million together to fight California legislation that would consider their drivers employees rather than independent contractors, so your driver could use some extra gratitude as the storm looms.
We want to ensure that our communities in Florida are able to access reliable transportation for evacuations from #HurricaneDorian2019. We're offering rides to local shelters through our Wheels for All program.— Lyft (@lyft) September 1, 2019
Check our blog for more information https://t.co/Cwz0BVDD1H
INSIDE THE EYE OF HURRICANE DORIAN - #NOAA42 Kermit flies through Category 5 Hurricane #Dorian on 09/01/19 morning mission (credit: Ian Sears, NOAA). Forecasts and advisories at https://t.co/3phpgKMZaS, preparation tips at https://t.co/ZUC1oGAvw6 #FlyNOAA pic.twitter.com/iclEmItCtb— NOAA Aircraft Operations Center (@NOAA_HurrHunter) September 2, 2019
