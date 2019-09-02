Bloggytown

Monday, September 2, 2019

How to get free Uber or Lyft rides to a state-approved shelter

Posted By on Mon, Sep 2, 2019 at 11:19 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DAN GOLD / UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Dan Gold / Unsplash
Uber and Lyft are offering free, two-way rides for Florida residents to state-approved shelters.

Uber's promotion includes two free rides up to $20 in fare each way, and can be used by following these steps:
  1. Open your app and tap “Payment” in your app menu
  2. Scroll down to Promotions
  3. Tap “Add Promo Code”
  4. Enter code DORIANRELIEF then tap “Add”
  5. Select any of the state-approved Florida evacuation shelters listed at FloridaDisaster.org/info, or your local county website.
Uber notes the maximum discount is "up to $20 per ride" on UberX or UberXL, and does not apply to tips for the drivers, who are not considered employees by Uber. The Florida Promo code must be applied before requesting the ride for discount to apply.

Lyft's promotion is for two free rides up to $15 each, through their Wheels for All program, which can be used by registering your phone number at www.lyft.com/invite/DORIANRELIEF, and will allow you to use code "DORIANRELIEF" to evacuate to local shelters between now and Sept. 15 at 11:59 p.m.
Remember to tip your drivers extra through the app or, even better, in cash. Uber and Lyft pledged to spend $60 million together to fight California legislation that would consider their drivers employees rather than independent contractors, so your driver could use some extra gratitude as the storm looms.
