Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Sunday, September 1, 2019

Bloggytown

Dorian now a 'catastrophic' Category 5 hurricane, threatens Florida coast

Posted By on Sun, Sep 1, 2019 at 9:02 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NOAA
  • Photo via NOAA
Dorian is now a Category 5 hurricane, as the storm heads straight into the Bahamas, the National Hurricane Center said Sunday morning.

Packing 160 mph winds with gusts up to 190 mph, “the eyewall of this catastrophic hurricane is about to hit the Abaco Islands with devastating winds,” says the NHC in their 8 a.m. advisory on Sunday morning.

The storm now has hurricane-force winds extending out 30 miles, and tropical storm-force winds extending out 105 miles.

Dorian has slowed down and is forecast to slow down even more, while it moves west at 8 mph, about 35 miles east of Great Abaco Island and 225 miles east of West Palm Beach.



The storm’s track is still threatening Florida and the Carolinas, and is projected to be a Category 4 hurricane with sustained 140 mph winds and 165 mph gusts off the coast of Palm Beach County by late Monday.

Forecasters now predict the storm will shift to the north, riding the coast along Brevard County on Tuesday as a Category 3 hurricane with 115 mph sustained winds.
click to enlarge IMAGE VIA NHC
  • Image via NHC
A hurricane warning is in effect for northwestern Bahamas, and a hurricane watch is in effect for Andros Island. In Florida, a tropical storm warning is in effect for north of Deerfield Beach to Sebastian Inlet, and a tropical storm watch is in effect for north of Golden Beach to Deerfield Beach.

“There is still a significant chance of a strike on the state of Florida,” said Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in a Saturday briefing at the Emergency Operations Center. “Anyone inside of that cone needs to be prepared.”

As of now, a significant part of Florida is still within the storm’s cone of uncertainty, including Orlando.

Orlando is still within the storm's 'cone of uncertainty,' meaning the path of the eye could potentially move across our area. Residents are advised to prepare for that possibility and follow storm advisories closely through Monday.

Orlando International Airport decided on Saturday to remain open for commercial flights on Monday, rather than close at 2 a.m., as was originally planned.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Florida man wants the U.S. military to fight Hurricane Dorian with ice Read More

  2. Why Disney World doesn't remove the castle spires, and why Spaceship Earth won't roll away during a hurricane Read More

  3. Hurricane Dorian still crawling west toward Florida, is welcome to begin moving north any time, please Read More

  4. Orlando International Airport to cease operations early Tuesday morning, for real this time Read More

  5. Dexter’s owners will open New Standard in the old TR Fire Grill space in Winter Park Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation