Orange County to offer evacuation shelters starting Sunday

We will open 12 evacuation shelters on Sunday, Sept 1 at 8 a.m. If you decide to seek shelter, please DO NOT arrive beforehand. View the latest information for Orange County residents at https://t.co/HCup9GSdnP. Shelter information can also be found at https://t.co/Iyga2JMtY4. pic.twitter.com/HAFVCOJlym — Orange County FL (@OrangeCoFL) August 30, 2019

Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street Apopka, FL 32712

East River High School, 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833

Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832

Oak Ridge High School, 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809

Cypress Creek High School, 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824

Discovery Middle School, 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828

Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819

Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804

Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808

Freedom Middle School, 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837

Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761

Windermere High School, 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Windermere, FL 34786

Starting Sunday at 8 a.m., 12 evacuation centers will open in Orange County.Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm Monday, with winds exceeding 130 mph. It's on track to be the strongest hurricane Central Florida has seen in years.Officials urge residents not to arrive beforehand, and i ncluded a check-list of items residents should bring . The list includes a 3-day water supply, necessary documents, clothes and bedding."Orange County will be opening general population shelters for Central Floridians who have been evacuated from their homes, for those who live in low-lying areas, and for others seeking shelter from the storm," according to the county website. "Shelters are alcohol, drug and weapon free. Individuals should come prepared with supplies."Pet-friendly SheltersShelters which do not allow petsIf you relocate to a shelter, be sure to bring a three-day supply of water and food, clothing and bedding, personal items, toiletries and medications, first-aid supplies, ID, and mobile phone and charger. For a complete list, visit Orange County's website.