Orange County to offer evacuation shelters starting Sunday

Starting Sunday at 8 a.m., 12 evacuation centers will open in Orange County.
Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall as a Category 4 storm Monday, with winds exceeding 130 mph. It's on track to be the strongest hurricane Central Florida has seen in years.
Officials urge residents not to arrive beforehand, and included a check-list of items residents should bring
. The list includes a 3-day water supply, necessary documents, clothes and bedding.
"Orange County will be opening general population shelters for Central Floridians who have been evacuated from their homes, for those who live in low-lying areas, and for others seeking shelter from the storm," according to the county website. "Shelters are alcohol, drug and weapon free. Individuals should come prepared with supplies."
Pet-friendly Shelters
- Apopka High School, 555 Martin Street Apopka, FL 32712
- East River High School, 654 Columbia School Road Orlando, FL 32833
- Lake Nona High School, 12500 Narcoosee Road Orlando, FL 32832
- Oak Ridge High School, 6000 Winegard Road Orlando, FL 32809
Shelters which do not allow pets
- Cypress Creek High School, 1101 Bear Crossing Drive Orlando, FL 32824
- Discovery Middle School, 601 Woodbury Road Orlando, FL 32828
- Dr. Phillips High School, 6500 Turkey Lake Road Orlando, FL 32819
- Edgewater High School, 3100 Edgewater Drive Orlando, FL 32804
- Evans High School, 4949 Silver Star Road Orlando, FL 32808
- Freedom Middle School, 2850 W. Taft Vineland Road Orlando, FL 32837
- Ocoee High School, 1925 Ocoee Crown Point Pkwy Ocoee, FL 34761
- Windermere High School, 5523 Winter Garden Vineland Rd Windermere, FL 34786
If you relocate to a shelter, be sure to bring a three-day supply of water and food, clothing and bedding, personal items, toiletries and medications, first-aid supplies, ID, and mobile phone and charger. For a complete list, visit Orange County's website.
