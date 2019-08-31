Hurricane Dorian winds intensify to 150 mph, Central Florida still within 'cone of uncertainty'

"It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty," the NHC wrote.
Significant impacts could also occur even if the center of #Dorian stays offshore. With the change in the forecast, the risk of strong winds and life-threatening storm surge is increasing along the coasts of Georgia and South Carolina during the middle of next week. pic.twitter.com/7yI3bxa8ti— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019
A weather.com report has Orlando with a 20% chance of precipitation on Saturday morning and a high of 91 degrees, with stray afternoon thunderstorms expected.
The @HRD_AOML_NOAA Hurricane Hunters are providing valuable radar data in the inner-core of #Dorian this morning. Here's a look from the @NOAA_HurrHunter radar on the most recent trip through the center. Get the latest Dorian forecast at https://t.co/tW4KeFW0gB pic.twitter.com/v1eJxhmj5w— National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) August 31, 2019
