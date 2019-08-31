Bloggytown

Saturday, August 31, 2019

Hurricane Dorian winds intensify to 150 mph, Central Florida still within 'cone of uncertainty'

Posted By on Sat, Aug 31, 2019 at 9:39 AM

click to enlarge NHC ATLANTIC | UPDATED 11:00 SATURDAY
  • NHC Atlantic | Updated 11:00 Saturday
Updated | 11:06 a.m. Saturday

After picking up strength overnight and becoming a major hurricane, Hurricane Dorian now has sustained winds of 150 mph, bringing it just 7 mh below a Category 5. Predictions for its path still show Orlando within the "cone of uncertainty" of where the eye will travel.

Saturday’s 8 a.m. National Hurricane Center update included NOAA Hurricane Hunter data showing winds within the Category 4 storm increasing to 145 mph. Predictions for the path of the storm still look serious for Central Florida, which is not yet out of the "cone of uncertainty."

"Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles," the NHC wrote in its public advisory. A Hurricane warning is in effect for the northwestern Bahamas where the current track puts the eye of the storm today.



The NHC says the eye will be near the Florida east coast late Monday, which is different from previous tracks that put the storm more directly over the state. Still, the NHC advises Floridians to remain cautious.
"It should be stressed that the new forecast track does not preclude Dorian making landfall on the Florida coast, as large portions of the coast remain in the track cone of uncertainty," the NHC wrote.

"Interests in southern and central Florida should continue to monitor the progress of Dorian," the NHC added. "Watches may be required for portions of the east coast of Florida later today."

We’re waiting to hear from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who took precaution and declared a state of emergency for all of Florida on Friday morning.
A weather.com report has Orlando with a 20% chance of precipitation on Saturday morning and a high of 91 degrees, with stray afternoon thunderstorms expected.

