The Sidekicks and Future Teens dazzle in emo-heavy bill at Soundbar

THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Oso Oso, The Sidekicks, Future Teens and Palm Tree Square, Soundbar, Aug. 28
Jen Cray
Oso Oso at Soundbar
On the emo spectrum, New York’s Oso Oso
occupies the decidedly pop
end. In fact, at this point in their career, this vehicle for musician Jade Lilitri is almost beyond that tag with their commercial and open-hearted pop-rock. Although perhaps glossed beyond character to a faceless fault, their songs are nonetheless sturdy and were played with skill. The sparks, however, were elsewhere on the bill.
Jen Cray
The Sidekicks at Soundbar
Like Ohio’s the Sidekicks,
for example, who went all leading superhero here last year when they completely upstaged their billmates at the Tigers Jaw show
at the Abbey.
Jen Cray
The Sidekicks at Soundbar
As a band that does pop-punk with a wide, beaming horizon and a frontman who kicks it with stadium-sized flair, their live shine continues to serve this Epitaph Records
band well, always making them a worthwhile spectacle and perennial contender for Most Fucking Photogenic Band in the World:
Jen Cray
The Sidekicks at Soundbar
Jen Cray
The Sidekicks at Soundbar
Boston tourmates Future Teens
added their own electricity to the party. Although their music is aptly self-described as “bummer pop,”
its execution is pure energy and bonhomie.
Jen Cray
Future Teens at Soundbar
Jen Cray
Future Teens at Soundbar
It’s got the requisite feels but is bent with just enough self-aware humor and levity of heart to not be a wet blanket of emo wallow. Once you factor in their live exuberance and the dimensionality of two leads and coed vocals, it all adds up to one pretty exceptional group.
Jen Cray
Future Teens at Soundbar
Another reason to love Future Teens? They walk the walk when it comes to making their shows safe spaces.
Guitarist-singer Amy Hoffman encouraged anyone who feels unsafe to come find any one of the band members for help.
Jen Cray
Future Teens at Soundbar
And taking a page out of the smart operating manual of fellow Massachusetts band Speedy Ortiz,
Future Teens provided a phone number centrally displayed at their merch booth where concertgoers can text them on scene
for aid. Good, conscientious people there.
Jen Cray
Future Teens at Soundbar
And finally, young Orlando band Palm Tree Square
represented well. By all metrics, they’re a solid emo band. But with nice indie-rock sensibilities and some fancy math flourishes, they’re more than just that. Their sweetly sensitive songs feature good detail and hooks big enough to inject their feelings with spirit.
Jen Cray
Palm Tree Square at Soundbar
Jen Cray
Palm Tree Square at Soundbar
