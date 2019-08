The Sidekicks and Future Teens dazzle in emo-heavy bill at Soundbar

click to enlarge Jen Cray

On the emo spectrum, New York’soccupies the decidedlyend. In fact, at this point in their career, this vehicle for musician Jade Lilitri is almost beyond that tag with their commercial and open-hearted pop-rock. Although perhaps glossed beyond character to a faceless fault, their songs are nonetheless sturdy and were played with skill. The sparks, however, were elsewhere on the bill.Like Ohio’s thefor example, who went all leading superhero here last year when they completely upstaged their billmates at the Tigers Jaw show at the Abbey.As a band that does pop-punk with a wide, beaming horizon and a frontman who kicks it with stadium-sized flair, their live shine continues to serve thisband well, always making them a worthwhile spectacle and perennial contender forBoston tourmatesadded their own electricity to the party. Although their music is aptly self-described asits execution is pure energy and bonhomie.It’s got the requisite feels but is bent with just enough self-aware humor and levity of heart to not be a wet blanket of emo wallow. Once you factor in their live exuberance and the dimensionality of two leads and coed vocals, it all adds up toAnother reason to love Future Teens? They walk the walk when it comes to making their showsGuitarist-singer Amy Hoffman encouraged anyone who feels unsafe to come find any one of the band members for help.And taking a page out of the smart operating manual of fellow Massachusetts bandFuture Teens provided a phone number centrally displayed at their merch booth where concertgoers canfor aid. Good, conscientious people there.And finally, young Orlando bandrepresented well. By all metrics, they’re a solid emo band. But with nice indie-rock sensibilities and some fancy math flourishes, they’re more than just that. Their sweetly sensitive songs feature good detail and hooks big enough to inject their feelings with