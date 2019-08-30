The Heard

Friday, August 30, 2019

The Heard

The Sidekicks and Future Teens dazzle in emo-heavy bill at Soundbar

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 2:58 PM

click to enlarge Oso Oso at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Oso Oso at Soundbar
THIS LITTLE UNDERGROUND
Oso Oso, The Sidekicks, Future Teens and Palm Tree Square, Soundbar, Aug. 28

On the emo spectrum, New York’s Oso Oso occupies the decidedly pop end. In fact, at this point in their career, this vehicle for musician Jade Lilitri is almost beyond that tag with their commercial and open-hearted pop-rock. Although perhaps glossed beyond character to a faceless fault, their songs are nonetheless sturdy and were played with skill. The sparks, however, were elsewhere on the bill.

click to enlarge The Sidekicks at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Sidekicks at Soundbar
Like Ohio’s the Sidekicks, for example, who went all leading superhero here last year when they completely upstaged their billmates at the Tigers Jaw show at the Abbey.

click to enlarge The Sidekicks at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Sidekicks at Soundbar
As a band that does pop-punk with a wide, beaming horizon and a frontman who kicks it with stadium-sized flair, their live shine continues to serve this Epitaph Records band well, always making them a worthwhile spectacle and perennial contender for Most Fucking Photogenic Band in the World:

click to enlarge The Sidekicks at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Sidekicks at Soundbar
click to enlarge The Sidekicks at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • The Sidekicks at Soundbar
Boston tourmates Future Teens added their own electricity to the party. Although their music is aptly self-described as “bummer pop,” its execution is pure energy and bonhomie.



click to enlarge Future Teens at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Teens at Soundbar
click to enlarge Future Teens at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Teens at Soundbar
It’s got the requisite feels but is bent with just enough self-aware humor and levity of heart to not be a wet blanket of emo wallow. Once you factor in their live exuberance and the dimensionality of two leads and coed vocals, it all adds up to one pretty exceptional group.

click to enlarge Future Teens at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Teens at Soundbar
Another reason to love Future Teens? They walk the walk when it comes to making their shows safe spaces. Guitarist-singer Amy Hoffman encouraged anyone who feels unsafe to come find any one of the band members for help.

click to enlarge Future Teens at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Teens at Soundbar
And taking a page out of the smart operating manual of fellow Massachusetts band Speedy Ortiz, Future Teens provided a phone number centrally displayed at their merch booth where concertgoers can text them on scene for aid. Good, conscientious people there.

click to enlarge Future Teens at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Future Teens at Soundbar
And finally, young Orlando band Palm Tree Square represented well. By all metrics, they’re a solid emo band. But with nice indie-rock sensibilities and some fancy math flourishes, they’re more than just that. Their sweetly sensitive songs feature good detail and hooks big enough to inject their feelings with spirit.

click to enlarge Palm Tree Square at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Palm Tree Square at Soundbar
click to enlarge Palm Tree Square at Soundbar - JEN CRAY
  • Jen Cray
  • Palm Tree Square at Soundbar
Follow Bao on Twitter (@baolehuu)
Email Bao: baolehuu@orlandoweekly.com

