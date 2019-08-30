Orlando International Airport to stop all commercial flights Monday

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/30/19 Afternoon Orlando International Airport plans to cease commercial flight operations on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2 a.m. The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Travelers: Check with their airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/yIotItTGQl

That said, we still need to wait and see what effect this storm will have on the airport itself. As we have been doing, we will release additional operational updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, everyone.