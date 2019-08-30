Orlando International Airport to stop all commercial flights Monday

"We understand this will lead to the question on when operations may resume, so we'll say this: This is a very serious storm," read a tweet from the airport's account. "The decision to cease operations was one that was made collectively along with airport partners."
Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/30/19 Afternoon
Orlando International Airport plans to cease commercial flight operations on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2 a.m.
The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Travelers: Check with their airline for flight updates.
The airport is waiting to decide when operations can resume.
That said, we still need to wait and see what effect this storm will have on the airport itself. As we have been doing, we will release additional operational updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, everyone.
