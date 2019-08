Orlando International Airport to stop all commercial flights Monday

click to enlarge Photo via Orlando International Airport Facebook

Hurricane #Dorian Statement - 8/30/19 Afternoon



Orlando International Airport plans to cease commercial flight operations on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 2 a.m.



The latest update will always be pinned to top of our page. Travelers: Check with their airline for flight updates. pic.twitter.com/yIotItTGQl — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 30, 2019

That said, we still need to wait and see what effect this storm will have on the airport itself. As we have been doing, we will release additional operational updates as soon as we have them. Thank you, everyone. — Orlando International Airport (@MCO) August 30, 2019

Orlando International Airport is stopping commercial flights Monday, the day meteorologists project Hurricane Dorian will make landfall in Florida.All flights will stop Monday starting 2 a.m., according to a statement from Orlando International Airport.The decision came after the Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, airport leadership and emergency management officials met with a number of airline agencies, including the Federal Aviation Administration, Transportation Security Administration and Air Traffic Control Tower representatives."We understand this will lead to the question on when operations may resume, so we'll say this: This is a very serious storm," read a tweet from the airport's account. "The decision to cease operations was one that was made collectively along with airport partners."The airport is waiting to decide when operations can resume. Earlier this week, a number of flights to and from Puerto Rico were canceled at the airport when Dorian was still a tropical storm.