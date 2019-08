Orange County Government now offering swank, pre-filled sandbags at distribution sites

click to enlarge Photo via City of Orlando

Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cr

West Orange Rec Center, 309 S West Crown Point Rd

Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Dr

Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington St

Zellwood Maintenance Unit, 3400 Golden Gem Rd

West Orange Maintenance Unit, 644 Beulah Rd

John Young Maintenance Unit, 4200 S John Young Py

Taft Maintenance Unit, 11442 Intermodal Wy

Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 Dean Rd

Bithlo Maintenance Unit, 18753 Old Cheney Hy

The pre-filled sandbag distribution sites are now open in Orange County. But don't go alone – bring someone along to help.Orange County Government is encouraging residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian by distributing pre-made sandbags to residents on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at various locations.Orange County residents can visit www.ocfl.net/Storm for the latest sandbag and storm updates.At the time of posting, the self-service locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at these locations:Pre-filled sandbags can be found 9 am to 7 pm Friday and Saturday at these locations:Seminole County residents have to fill their own sandbags, and can find more information at: http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/public-works/roads-stormwater/sbags.stml A reminder from local guardian angel Sarah Elbadri on Facebook: sandbags are heavy, so bring a friend.