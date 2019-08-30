Bloggytown

Friday, August 30, 2019

Bloggytown

Orange County Government now offering swank, pre-filled sandbags at distribution sites

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 3:20 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA CITY OF ORLANDO
  • Photo via City of Orlando
The pre-filled sandbag distribution sites are now open in Orange County. But don't go alone – bring someone along to help.

Orange County Government is encouraging residents to prepare for Hurricane Dorian by distributing pre-made sandbags to residents on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019 and Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at various locations.

Orange County residents can visit www.ocfl.net/Storm for the latest sandbag and storm updates.

At the time of posting, the self-service locations are open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at these locations:
  • Meadow Woods Park, 1751 Rhode Island Woods Cr
  • West Orange Rec Center, 309 S West Crown Point Rd
  • Barnett Park, 4801 W Colonial Dr
  • Bithlo Community Park, 18501 Washington St
Pre-filled sandbags can be found 9 am to 7 pm Friday and Saturday at these locations:
  • Zellwood Maintenance Unit, 3400 Golden Gem Rd
  • West Orange Maintenance Unit, 644 Beulah Rd
  • John Young Maintenance Unit, 4200 S John Young Py
  • Taft Maintenance Unit, 11442 Intermodal Wy
  • Jay Blanchard Park, 2451 Dean Rd
  • Bithlo Maintenance Unit, 18753 Old Cheney Hy
Seminole County residents have to fill their own sandbags, and can find more information at: http://www.seminolecountyfl.gov/departments-services/public-works/roads-stormwater/sbags.stml



A reminder from local guardian angel Sarah Elbadri on Facebook: sandbags are heavy, so bring a friend.
