Thursday, August 29, 2019

Legoland offers free admission to first responders all during September

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 7:01 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA LEGOLAND
  • Photo via Legoland
Legoland Florida is offering both active and first responders free admission for the entire month of September.

The Winter Haven theme park announced any service members with a valid employee ID or professional organization membership card can score free single-day admission and 50 percent off tickets for up to four guests. IDs must be shown at ticket window.

The park says the deal is good for active and retired law enforcement, fire and rescue and EMT/EMS personnel who work in the U.S.

Those positions include:
  • Firefighters
  • Emergency medical services employees (EMT/EMS)
  • Municipal and county police and sheriff’s officers
  • Highway patrol officers
  • Corrections officers
  • State and federal law enforcement officers
  • Fish and wildlife field officers
  • U.S. Forest Service rangers
  • National Park Service officers
  • Homeland Security and TSA agents
  • Environmental protection officers
Guests can also upgrade their ticket to include the Legoland Water Park for just $25 per person.



The offer is valid through Monday, September 30.

