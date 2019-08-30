Full sail (finally) cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

"All campus classes and labs will be canceled on Tuesday, September 3 and all students are asked to remain off campus beginning Sunday, September 1 to stay home and safe until we formally announce the re-opening of campus," read a statement from university officials.
UPDATE: Full Sail's campus will be closed Sunday, September 1 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3. All classes will remain as scheduled through Saturday, August 31. #HurricaneDorian2019— Full Sail University (@FullSail) August 30, 2019
For more info: https://t.co/cfD3SGKwdP pic.twitter.com/FQp4QkEgNq
Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.