Full sail (finally) cancels classes ahead of Hurricane Dorian

click to enlarge Photo via Full Sail/Facebook

UPDATE: Full Sail's campus will be closed Sunday, September 1 and remain closed through Tuesday, September 3. All classes will remain as scheduled through Saturday, August 31. #HurricaneDorian2019



For more info: https://t.co/cfD3SGKwdP pic.twitter.com/FQp4QkEgNq — Full Sail University (@FullSail) August 30, 2019

Full Sail University in Winter Park canceled Tuesday classes as Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida.The announcement comes a full day after the University of Central Florida, Valencia College, and Rollins College announced their campus closures "All campus classes and labs will be canceled on Tuesday, September 3 and all students are asked to remain off campus beginning Sunday, September 1 to stay home and safe until we formally announce the re-opening of campus," read a statement from university officials.The university on Twitter encouraged students, faculty and staff to have a "pre-packed weather emergency kit."A number of Central Florida K-12 school districts have also canceled Tuesday classes , including Orange County.