Concerts in Orlando canceled so far due to Hurricane Dorian

click to enlarge Hurricane image via NOAA/RAMMB, George Clinton by Spector1/Flickr

Saturday's One Nation Under a Groove / Parliament Funkadelic show at House of Blues has been canceled.

David Mason Band, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts

Frequency Burst, Central Florida Fairgrounds

Lakeside Chamber Players, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.

Marco Antonio Solis, Amway Center. (Rescheduled for Oct. 20)



One Nation Under a Groove (Parliament Funkadelic), House of Blues

DJ Magic Mike, House of Blues

Lost in Trancelation: Richard Durand, Bikkuri Sushi

Due to concerns over the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian in Orlando and Central Florida, a number of concerts and musical events are being canceled over the holiday weekend.Below are some initial announcements, and we'll keep you informed as more are confirmed.