Friday, August 30, 2019

Concerts in Orlando canceled so far due to Hurricane Dorian

Posted By on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 3:48 PM

click to enlarge Saturday's One Nation Under a Groove / Parliament Funkadelic show at House of Blues has been canceled. - HURRICANE IMAGE VIA NOAA/RAMMB, GEORGE CLINTON BY SPECTOR1/FLICKR
  • Hurricane image via NOAA/RAMMB, George Clinton by Spector1/Flickr
  • Saturday's One Nation Under a Groove / Parliament Funkadelic show at House of Blues has been canceled.
Due to concerns over the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian in Orlando and Central Florida, a number of concerts and musical events are being canceled over the holiday weekend.

Below are some initial announcements, and we'll keep you informed as more are confirmed.

Saturday, Aug. 31
  • David Mason Band, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
  • Frequency Burst, Central Florida Fairgrounds

Saturday, Sept. 1
  • Lakeside Chamber Players, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.
  • Marco Antonio Solis, Amway Center. (Rescheduled for Oct. 20)
  • One Nation Under a Groove (Parliament Funkadelic), House of Blues

Sunday, Sept. 2
  • DJ Magic Mike, House of Blues
  • Lost in Trancelation: Richard Durand, Bikkuri Sushi

