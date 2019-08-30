Friday, August 30, 2019
Concerts in Orlando canceled so far due to Hurricane Dorian
By Matthew Moyer
on Fri, Aug 30, 2019 at 3:48 PM
Hurricane image via NOAA/RAMMB, George Clinton by Spector1/Flickr
Saturday's One Nation Under a Groove / Parliament Funkadelic show at House of Blues has been canceled.
Due to concerns over the possible impacts of Hurricane Dorian in Orlando and Central Florida, a number of concerts and musical events are being canceled over the holiday weekend.
Below are some initial announcements, and we'll keep you informed as more are confirmed.
Saturday, Aug. 31
Saturday, Sept. 1
- David Mason Band, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts
- Frequency Burst, Central Florida Fairgrounds
Sunday, Sept. 2
- Lakeside Chamber Players, Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts.
- Marco Antonio Solis, Amway Center. (Rescheduled for Oct. 20)
- One Nation Under a Groove (Parliament Funkadelic), House of Blues
- DJ Magic Mike, House of Blues
- Lost in Trancelation: Richard Durand, Bikkuri Sushi
