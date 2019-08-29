Ten10 Brewing Company offers free filtered water ahead of Hurricane Dorian

click to enlarge
Photo via Ten10 Brewing Company / Facebook
Water out of stock? Ten10 Brewing Company is here to help.
As Central Floridians brace for the impact of Hurricane Dorian, which is now a Category 4 storm, finding essentials such as water, food, and gas will become increasingly difficult.
While Florida politicians have expressed their concerns with companies' price gouging, one Orlando-based business is giving back to those who need water ahead of Sunday’s storm.
Ten10 Brewing Company (1010 Virginia Drive) will provide filtered water to the public during this hurricane season. Bring your jugs, tubs and containers to Ten10’s industrial grade water filter for a free fill-up up to three gallons.
Skip the grocery store chaos and enjoy a drink or two while you’re at it. Ten10 last made the offer ahead of Hurricane Irma in 2017.
Ten 10 Brewery is open from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, and open till 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
