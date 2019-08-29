Orange County sheriff's deputy hit by car in Lake Butler

click to enlarge Photo courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office

UPDATE: @SheriffMina gives an update on the injured Deputy who was struck by a vehicle this morning while clearing some debris out of the roadway. The motorist stayed on scene and Deputy is expected to recover. pic.twitter.com/xKmRwfgKYY — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 29, 2019

An Orange County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries after a driver struck him early Thursday morning, police said.The deputy was cleaning debris from an earlier accident near S. Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere roads at about 4:30 a.m. when the motorist stuck him, Sheriff John Mina said.He suffered from head injuries, a broken arm and a broken leg, Mina told media. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center."He's alert, he's talking but of course very serious because of the head injury," Mina told media. "Orlando Health's taking great care of him."Police cars were parked near the side of the road and their lights were on at the time of the incident, Mina said. The deputy will need surgery, but authorities said he should recover.