Thursday, August 29, 2019

Orange County sheriff's deputy hit by car in Lake Butler

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 7:56 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO COURTESY ORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
  • Photo courtesy Orange County Sheriff's Office
An Orange County sheriff's deputy suffered serious injuries after a driver struck him early Thursday morning, police said.

The deputy was cleaning debris from an earlier accident near S. Apopka Vineland and Conroy Windermere roads at about 4:30 a.m. when the motorist stuck him, Sheriff John Mina said.

He suffered from head injuries, a broken arm and a broken leg, Mina told media. He was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center.

"He's alert, he's talking but of course very serious because of the head injury," Mina told media. "Orlando Health's taking great care of him."
Police cars were parked near the side of the road and their lights were on at the time of the incident, Mina said. The deputy will need surgery, but authorities said he should recover. 



