Orange County Schools cancel weekend activities but Hurricane Dorian hasn't canceled school yet

Orange County Public Schools have canceled all activities taking place on school campus ahead of Hurricane Dorian.
The school district canceled all campus events, school-related and non school-related, from Saturday through Monday.
"On Friday, we will update the community about the status of school for next week," the district posted on Twitter.
Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency in anticipation of Tropical Storm Dorian, which may be a Category 4 storm
by the time it reaches the state. The hurricane could reach Florida's coast as early as late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center.
When Hurricane Irma hit in Sept. 2017, Florida Gov. Rick Scott ordered
all public K-12 schools, colleges, universities and state offices to close from Friday through Monday during the storm.
