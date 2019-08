Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activates the state's price-gouging hotline

click to enlarge Screengrab via Fla. AG Ashley Moody / Twitter

I have activated Florida's Price Gouging Hotline.



Floridians in the projected path of #HurricaneDorian prepare now—and report price gouging to my office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or by downloading our reporting app NO SCAM. pic.twitter.com/GRrQhj9DOZ — Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 28, 2019

On Thursday morning, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody opened the state's price-gouging hotline, a resource for people who find themselves confronting unusually high prices like $22 cases of bottled water. Citing Florida Statute 501.160, Moody said, "During a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful, subject to certain conditions, to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price 30 days before declaration.""Floridians in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian can report price gouging to the Florida Attorney General's Office by callingor by downloading the reporting app NO SCAM."