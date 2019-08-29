Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activates the state's price-gouging hotline

Citing Florida Statute 501.160, Moody said, "During a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful, subject to certain conditions, to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price 30 days before declaration."
I have activated Florida's Price Gouging Hotline.— Fla. AG Ashley Moody (@AGAshleyMoody) August 28, 2019
Floridians in the projected path of #HurricaneDorian prepare now—and report price gouging to my office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or by downloading our reporting app NO SCAM. pic.twitter.com/GRrQhj9DOZ
