Thursday, August 29, 2019

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody activates the state's price-gouging hotline

Posted By on Thu, Aug 29, 2019 at 1:24 PM

click to enlarge SCREENGRAB VIA FLA. AG ASHLEY MOODY / TWITTER
  • Screengrab via Fla. AG Ashley Moody / Twitter
On Thursday morning, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody opened the state's price-gouging hotline, a resource for people who find themselves confronting unusually high prices like $22 cases of bottled water.
Citing Florida Statute 501.160, Moody said, "During a declared state of emergency, it is unlawful, subject to certain conditions, to sell essential commodities for an amount that grossly exceeds the average price 30 days before declaration."

"Floridians in the projected path of Hurricane Dorian can report price gouging to the Florida Attorney General's Office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or by downloading the reporting app NO SCAM."

