Bloggytown

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Bloggytown

The internet’s best amateur weatherman delivers dire warning for Florida: 'Take care and stay safe'

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 6:32 PM

click to enlarge SCREENSHOT VIA FRANKIE MACDONALD / YOUTUBE
  • Screenshot via Frankie MacDonald / YouTube
It’s time to take this storm seriously.

The internet’s best amateur weatherman, Frankie MacDonald, is now warning Florida residents about Hurricane Dorian, which is expected to hit the state’s east coast by at least Monday as a Category 3 storm.

In his patented rapid-paced half-shouting delivery, the 34-year-old from Novia Scotia says Dorian will bring “a lot of winds, and very strong rain, especially on the east coast,” as well as “big waves that will crash up on Florida.” MacDonald also warns residents to stay indoors, and check their hurricane supply kits.
click to tweet
If MacDonald’s warnings aren’t enough, on Wednesday afternoon Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency, “urging all Floridians on the East Coast to prepare for impacts.”

Mac Donald, who has autism, has made a name for himself over the years with his enthusiastic weather reports. His YouTube channel has nearly half a million views, and he’s been featured on Buzzfeed and Tosh.0.



Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , ,

Jump to comments
  |  

More on Bloggytown

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Dorian has become a hurricane, and it's expected to hit Florida as a Category 3 Read More

  3. Now you can get a passport at the downtown Orlando Public Library Read More

  4. With Hurricane Dorian heading to Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declares state of emergency Read More

  5. Disney sued over alleged food poisoning from bug-infested lettuce wraps at Polynesian resort Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation