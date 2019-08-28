Raglan Road's Great Irish Hooley returns for four days of Irish music, dancing and food

click to enlarge
Disney Springs’ Raglan Road puts on their annual Labor Day weekend blowout with three stages featuring traditional and modern Irish tunes, step dancers, and plenty of food and drink. (Try the braised beef, it’s excellent. We make better colcannon, though.) As nice as it is for them to have three stages, you’re probably going to want to take a break from the heat and sit inside, so call ahead.
3:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday-Monday; Raglan Road, Disney Springs, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive; various menu prices; raglanroad.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Raglan Road Irish Pub
1640 E. Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Lake Buena Vista,
FL
When: Fri., Aug. 30, 3 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 12 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 12 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 12 p.m.
Price:
various menu prices
Events: Food & Drink