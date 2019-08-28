Tip Jar

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

Tip Jar

Raglan Road's Great Irish Hooley returns for four days of Irish music, dancing and food

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 11:20 AM

Disney Springs’ Raglan Road puts on their annual Labor Day weekend blowout with three stages featuring traditional and modern Irish tunes, step dancers, and plenty of food and drink. (Try the braised beef, it’s excellent. We make better colcannon, though.) As nice as it is for them to have three stages, you’re probably going to want to take a break from the heat and sit inside, so call ahead.

3:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday-Monday; Raglan Road, Disney Springs, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive; various menu prices; raglanroad.com.

Event Details The Great Irish Hooley
@ Raglan Road Irish Pub
1640 E. Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
When: Fri., Aug. 30, 3 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 12 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 12 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 12 p.m.
Price: various menu prices
Events: Food & Drink
Location Details Raglan Road Irish Pub
1640 E. Buena Vista Drive
Disney
Lake Buena Vista, FL
407-938-0300
lunch 11am-3pm daily, dinner 3pm-11pm daily; bar menu 11pm-late; entertainment 6pm-12am daily
Bar/Pub and Irish
