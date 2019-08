Raglan Road's Great Irish Hooley returns for four days of Irish music, dancing and food

click to enlarge

Event Details The Great Irish Hooley @ Raglan Road Irish Pub 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive Disney Lake Buena Vista, FL When: Fri., Aug. 30, 3 p.m., Sat., Aug. 31, 12 p.m., Sun., Sept. 1, 12 p.m. and Mon., Sept. 2, 12 p.m. Price: various menu prices Events: Food & Drink Map

Disney Springs’ Raglan Road puts on their annual Labor Day weekend blowout with three stages featuring traditional and modern Irish tunes, step dancers, and plenty of food and drink. (Try the braised beef, it’s excellent. We make better colcannon, though.) As nice as it is for them to have three stages, you’re probably going to want to take a break from the heat and sit inside, so call ahead.3:30 p.m. Friday, noon Saturday-Monday; Raglan Road, Disney Springs, 1640 E. Buena Vista Drive; various menu prices; raglanroad.com