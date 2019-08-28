Oso Oso's Jade Lilitri comes to Orlando's Soundbar with end-of-summer anthems

click to enlarge
New York’s Oso Oso is the new creative outlet for Jade Lilitri, giving the whole rock & roll thing another go since the shelving of previous band State Lines. With Oso Oso, Lilitri smooths punk’s serrated edges with seriously radio-friendly hooks, a departure from State Lines’ more fraught and angular emo. The album is bright and buoyant, immaculately produced and perfect for summer car rides (get ’em in while you still can), reminding us of Lemonheads, Jimmy Eat World and early Weezer. Their new album, Basking in the Glow
, released earlier this month on Triple Crown Records, might just be their mainstream breakthrough; in the meantime, let them beguile you at Soundbar as part of their first big North American headlining tour. Lighters out.
with the Sidekicks, Future Teens | 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28 | Soundbar, 37 W. Pine St. | soundbarorl.com
| $14
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Soundbar
37 W. Pine St.
Downtown
Orlando,
FL
When: Wed., Aug. 28, 7 p.m.
Price:
$14-$16
Concerts/Events