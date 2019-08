Orlando promoter Bad Balloon was hyping Seattle's Supercrush, and you should've listened

click to enlarge Jen Cray

Orlando concert promoteralways does his due diligence in appropriately promoting all the shows he books under thebanner. But there was something a littleabout the way he was hyping Seattle bandHis online urges on the show were especially gushing, personal even. If you’ve seen enough bills organized by him, you know the guy hasSo here’s a street-proven pro tip: If Josiah glows about it, heed him. This Supercrush show cemented that.In theirSupercrush arrived as a band that’s both aesthetically goodremarkably finished as a live ensemble. Stylistically, this high-functioning quartet take the sighing melodic vastness ofand filter it through the gusting haze ofIt’s an incredibly effective synthesis of power-pop appeal and shoegaze rush, all done with loving revivalist devotion. And it’s the splendor that happens when pretty songs come withThe show also featured a strong local support cast studded with a couple bands that have really impressed over the last year or so. I’ve already sung the praises ofa couple times so far this year, like here and here Butwhom I first noticed at another Bad Balloon show , have gone from good to even better in the year since I last saw them. This band’s thick and thrilling hard rock is blessed with awhere clear melodic instinct comes with mud, volume and bite. And their muscularity now has even more tone and definition. This young Orlando band isThe only unfamiliar name on the bill was new local actthe solo vehicle of Trina Perry. Still very much a developmental project, her simple songs are nonetheless feeling, moody and tender affairs.