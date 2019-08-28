"My Brother, My Brother and Me" podcast answers tough questions at the Dr. Phillips Center

click to enlarge
Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy – the titular brothers of “My Brother, My Brother and Me” – are something like the First Family of podcasting. The show, which has come out regularly since 2010, mostly features the trio giving advice to listeners or randos on Yahoo! Answers. It’s sort of like “Dear Abby,” but jokier. Inspired by the success of “MBMBaM,” the brothers collaborate on spin-offs like “The Adventure Zone,” devoted to tabletop gaming, or “Shmanners,” which teaches proper etiquette along with its history. This tour stop, though, sees the McElroy brothers doing what they do best: giving advice while proving they shouldn’t be giving advice.
7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 | Walt Disney Theater, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave. | 844-513-2014 | drphillipscenter.org
| $47
