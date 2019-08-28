The Heard

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Heard

Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís shows mastery of multiple genres at Amway Center this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 9:57 AM

click to enlarge marco_antonio_solis_2019.jpg
Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís has touched on practically every genre associated with his native country over the years. From mariachi to cumbia to bachata to sweeping, dramatic ballads, Solís covers it all. He’s rightfully a star in the Latin world, and has appeared as a coach on the Mexican version of The Voice. His current tour sees him touching on moments from his almost-50 years as an entertainer, accompanied by a gran band and plenty of glitz and glamor. Come see why he’s calling the tour “El M.Á.S. Querido (the most loved).”

7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $66-$594

