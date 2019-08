Mexican music legend Marco Antonio Solís shows mastery of multiple genres at Amway Center this weekend

click to enlarge

Event Details Marco Antonio Solis @ Amway Center 400 W. Church St. Downtown Orlando, FL When: Sun., Sept. 1, 7 p.m. Price: $37-$594 Concerts/Events Map

Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solís has touched on practically every genre associated with his native country over the years. From mariachi to cumbia to bachata to sweeping, dramatic ballads, Solís covers it all. He’s rightfully a star in the Latin world, and has appeared as a coach on the Mexican version of. His current tour sees him touching on moments from his almost-50 years as an entertainer, accompanied by a gran band and plenty of glitz and glamor. Come see why he’s calling the tour “El M.Á.S. Querido (the most loved).”7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 1 | Amway Center, 400 W. Church St. | 407-440-7900 | amwaycenter.com | $66-$594