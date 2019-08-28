The Heard

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Heard

Lost in Trancelation brings in Richard Durand for a late night Labor Day Eve party

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 11:26 AM

click to enlarge richard_durand.jpg
For many, the best way to celebrate a three-day weekend is to go out late on Sunday night. The Lost in Trancelation crew – party people devoted to the trance subgenre of dance music – brings in dutchman Richard Durand for a Labor Day Eve party. Durand has nearly 20 years under his belt as a respected DJ in the trance scene, and was selected to take over the successful In Search of Sunrise series of mix compilations for Black Hole Recordings in 2010. Stay up late, pretend you’re young.

9:30 p.m. Sunday; Bikkuri Sushi, 1915 E. Colonial Drive; $25; facebook.com/lostintrancelation.

Lost in Trancelation: Richard Durand, Suzy Solar, Robb Blak
Bikkuri Lounge
1919 E. Colonial Drive
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
Sun., Sept. 1, 9:30 p.m.
$25
Concerts/Events
Location Details Bikkuri Sushi
1915 E. Colonial Drive
Mills 50
Orlando, FL
407-894-4494
Japanese/Sushi
