Lost in Trancelation brings in Richard Durand for a late night Labor Day Eve party

For many, the best way to celebrate a three-day weekend is to go out late on Sunday night. The Lost in Trancelation crew – party people devoted to the trance subgenre of dance music – brings in dutchman Richard Durand for a Labor Day Eve party. Durand has nearly 20 years under his belt as a respected DJ in the trance scene, and was selected to take over the successful In Search of Sunrise series of mix compilations for Black Hole Recordings in 2010. Stay up late, pretend you’re young.
9:30 p.m. Sunday; Bikkuri Sushi, 1915 E. Colonial Drive; $25; facebook.com/lostintrancelation
.
