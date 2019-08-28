The Heard

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Heard

Galantis headlines EDM festival Frequency Burst at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 11:23 AM

click to enlarge Galantis
  • Galantis
The Central Florida Fairgrounds get taken over by a one-day EDM festival this weekend. Galantis, Oliver Heldens and more play Frequency Burst, organized by top-tier party producers Disco Donnie Presents. Head over to Gilt Nightclub afterward for the official after party, since the fairgrounds are closing down around midnight.

6 p.m. Saturday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $54.95-$84.95; discodonniepresents.com.

Event Details Frequency Burst: Galantis, Oliver Heldens, Said the Sky, Dabin and more
@ Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
When: Sat., Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Price: $54.95-$84.95
Concerts/Events
Map
Location Details Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando, FL
407-295-3247
Fairground
Map
