Galantis headlines EDM festival Frequency Burst at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

click to enlarge
The Central Florida Fairgrounds get taken over by a one-day EDM festival this weekend. Galantis, Oliver Heldens and more play Frequency Burst, organized by top-tier party producers Disco Donnie Presents. Head over to Gilt Nightclub afterward for the official after party, since the fairgrounds are closing down around midnight.
6 p.m. Saturday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $54.95-$84.95; discodonniepresents.com
.
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Central Florida Fairgrounds
4603 W. Colonial Drive
West
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 31, 6 p.m.
Price:
$54.95-$84.95
Concerts/Events