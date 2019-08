Galantis headlines EDM festival Frequency Burst at the Central Florida Fairgrounds

click to enlarge Galantis

The Central Florida Fairgrounds get taken over by a one-day EDM festival this weekend. Galantis, Oliver Heldens and more play Frequency Burst, organized by top-tier party producers Disco Donnie Presents. Head over to Gilt Nightclub afterward for the official after party, since the fairgrounds are closing down around midnight.6 p.m. Saturday; Central Florida Fairgrounds, 4603 W. Colonial Drive; $54.95-$84.95; discodonniepresents.com