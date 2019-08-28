The Heard

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Heard

Florida Underground Festival brings Wolf-Face and several others to venues on Mills Avenue this weekend

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 9:52 AM

click to enlarge Wolf-Face
  • Wolf-Face
The Florida Underground Festival returns for a second go-around this weekend, bigger and wilder than ever. The daylong fest takes over no less than four Mills 50 stages - Uncle Lou’s, Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, Will’s Pub and Lil Indies - with 20-something different bands from all over the state showing off the wilder sides of Florida’s underground. Highlights this year include: Wolf-Face, Wet Nurse, Vicious Dreams, Debt Neglector, Cool Grandma, 430 Steps, Really Fast Horses, Boy Muscle, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers and MANY more. Starts at noon, so you’d better stay hydrated.

Noon Saturday, Aug. 31 | multiple locations | willspub.org | $10-$15

