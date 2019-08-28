Florida Underground Festival brings Wolf-Face and several others to venues on Mills Avenue this weekend

click to enlarge
The Florida Underground Festival returns for a second go-around this weekend, bigger and wilder than ever. The daylong fest takes over no less than four Mills 50 stages - Uncle Lou’s, Grumpy’s Underground Lounge, Will’s Pub and Lil Indies - with 20-something different bands from all over the state showing off the wilder sides of Florida’s underground. Highlights this year include: Wolf-Face, Wet Nurse, Vicious Dreams, Debt Neglector, Cool Grandma, 430 Steps, Really Fast Horses, Boy Muscle, Dougie Flesh and the Slashers and MANY more. Starts at noon, so you’d better stay hydrated.
Noon Saturday, Aug. 31 | multiple locations | willspub.org
| $10-$15
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Multiple locations
Various local venues
Elsewhere
Orlando,
FL
When: Sat., Aug. 31, 1 p.m.
Price:
$10-$15
Concerts/Events