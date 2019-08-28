Celebrity impersonators flock to Orlando for the annual Sunburst Showcase this week

click to enlarge
A special Orlando event brings Cher, Tina Turner and Shania Twain together in concert for only $10! Just kidding. That’s totally not happening. But you can see dedicated professional impersonators for those singers and more than 100 other celebrities at the 17th annual Sunburst Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators. This isn’t any old celebrity look-a-like fest. These are real performers. So the Adele doppelganger will belt out one of the Brit’s hits, and the George Carlin impersonator will give his best 5 minutes of standup. Go for the entertainment; stay because you definitely need to hire a Kenny Rogers-a-like for your next rotisserie chicken party.
7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 29-31 | Florida Hotel and Conference Center, 1500 Sand Lake Road | sunburstshowcase.com
| $10-$40
Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
@ Florida Hotel and Conference Center
1500 Sand Lake Road
South
Orlando,
FL
When: Aug. 29-31
Price:
$15-$40
Events