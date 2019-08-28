The Gist

Email
Print
Share

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Gist

Celebrity impersonators flock to Orlando for the annual Sunburst Showcase this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 9:46 AM

click to enlarge elvis_impersonator_adobestock_55074539.jpeg
A special Orlando event brings Cher, Tina Turner and Shania Twain together in concert for only $10! Just kidding. That’s totally not happening. But you can see dedicated professional impersonators for those singers and more than 100 other celebrities at the 17th annual Sunburst Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators. This isn’t any old celebrity look-a-like fest. These are real performers. So the Adele doppelganger will belt out one of the Brit’s hits, and the George Carlin impersonator will give his best 5 minutes of standup. Go for the entertainment; stay because you definitely need to hire a Kenny Rogers-a-like for your next rotisserie chicken party.

7:30-9:30 p.m. Thursday, 1-4 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Aug. 29-31 | Florida Hotel and Conference Center, 1500 Sand Lake Road | sunburstshowcase.com | $10-$40

Get our top picks for the best events in Orlando every Thursday morning. Sign up for our weekly Events newsletter.
Event Details The Sunburst Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators
@ Florida Hotel and Conference Center
1500 Sand Lake Road
South
Orlando, FL
When: Aug. 29-31
Price: $15-$40
Buy Tickets
Events
Map
Location Details Florida Hotel and Conference Center
1500 Sand Lake Road
South
Orlando, FL
(407) 859-1500
Hotel
Map
Jump to comments

Related Events

  •  The Sunburst Showcase of Celebrity Impersonators @ Florida Hotel and Conference Center

    • Aug. 29-31 $15-$40
    • Buy Tickets

Related Locations

More on The Gist

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  3. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  4. As thousands of communications workers strike across the southeast, Orlando has eight AT&T picket lines Read More

  5. Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Florida's east coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation