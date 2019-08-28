12 free concerts and music happenings in Orlando this week

Wednesday, Aug. 28:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth
Photo of Luke Wagner by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
Luke Wagner
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Opaque: Nicholas Roberts, Patrick Scott Barnes
9 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Thursday, Aug. 29:
Kaleigh Baker
10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
JazzTones
6:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Run Raquel
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Tool Midnight Sale & Listening Party
11 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.
Friday, Aug. 30:
Cristoph
9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Jen in the Right Light, Rocko English, the Amphetamines
7 pm at Castle Church Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.
Luke Wagner & the 441
8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Mr. Mogembo, DJ Todd-Love
9 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Rap Comedy Jam
9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Saturday, Aug. 31:
Crux: Mathe[w]matic, Audromeda, Melancholy Firecracker, Cane Sugar, Amaryllis
7 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.
Sunday, Sept. 1:
Dani Orieta, Julian C., Peter Smith, Vantablack, Bianculli
6 pm at Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.
