Wednesday, August 28, 2019

12 free concerts and music happenings in Orlando this week

Posted By on Wed, Aug 28, 2019 at 12:06 PM

Luke Wagner - PHOTO OF LUKE WAGNER BY JEN CRAY FOR ORLANDO WEEKLY
  • Photo of Luke Wagner by Jen Cray for Orlando Weekly
  • Luke Wagner
Wednesday, Aug. 28:
Eugene Snowden's Ten Pints of Truth 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
Opaque: Nicholas Roberts, Patrick Scott Barnes 9 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.

Thursday, Aug. 29:
Kaleigh Baker 10 p.m. at Lil Indies, 1036 N. Mills Ave.
JazzTones 6:30 pm at Maxine's on Shine, 337 N. Shine Ave.
Run Raquel 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.
Tool Midnight Sale & Listening Party 11 pm at Park Ave CDs, 2916 Corrine Drive.

Friday, Aug. 30:
Cristoph 9 pm at Celine Orlando, 22 S. Magnolia Ave.
Jen in the Right Light, Rocko English, the Amphetamines 7 pm at  Castle Church Brewing, 6820 Hoffner Ave.
Luke Wagner & the 441 8 pm at Muldoon's Saloon, 7439 Aloma Ave., Winter Park.
Mr. Mogembo, DJ Todd-Love 9 pm at Grumpy's Underground Lounge, 1018 N. Mills Ave.
Rap Comedy Jam 9 pm at The Nook on Robinson, 2432 E. Robinson St.

Saturday, Aug. 31:
Crux: Mathe[w]matic, Audromeda, Melancholy Firecracker, Cane Sugar, Amaryllis 7 pm at Stardust Video and Coffee, 1842 E. Winter Park Road.

Sunday, Sept. 1:
Dani Orieta, Julian C., Peter Smith, Vantablack, Bianculli 6 pm at  Iron Cow, 2438 E. Robinson St.



