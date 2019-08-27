Bloggytown

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Tropical Storm Dorian could hit Puerto Rico as a hurricane

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 11:04 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER
  • Photo via National Hurricane Center
Tropical Storm Dorian could head into Puerto Rico as a hurricane, and meteorologists are telling Floridians to prepare for that possibility as well.

The latest outlook from the National Hurricane Center has the storm moving toward the U.S. island on Wednesday. It could bring hurricane conditions, along with 2 to 4 inches of rainfall in Puerto Rico and St. Croix. Meteorologists predict rain won't go over six inches.

It's not clear what will happen in Florida in the coming days, but meteorologists tell residents to get their storm preparations in order.

"While uncertainty remains high, wind and rain impacts are possible in the Bahamas and Florida later this week and this weekend," according to a statement from the National Hurricane Center. "Residents in these areas should monitor the progress of Dorian and ensure that they have their hurricane plan in place."
Rainfall is expected to be much higher in the Lesser Antilles, where Martinique and Saint Vincent are expected to average 3 to 6 inches but rainfall could reach as high as 10 inches.



Parts of the Dominican Republic are also on hurricane and tropical storm watches.

