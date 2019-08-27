Tip Jar

Email
Print
Share

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Tip Jar

Sus Hi Eatstation offers week of sushi 'dojo deals' throughout Orlando

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 3:11 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SUS HI EATSTATION / FACEBOOK
  • Photo via Sus Hi Eatstation / Facebook

Here's a deal for all casual sushi lovers, Sus Hi Eatstation is in the midst of hosting eight days of deals in celebration of the eighth anniversary since opening their doors back in 2011.  Each Day gets its own deal.
  
Right in the middle of their celebration, Sus Hi will be serving up a different deal each day through Thursday, Aug. 29. Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. they are offering free mini bowls which typically cost $7.95. On Wednesday, you can get any two appetizers for $5, and on the eighth and final day, Thursday, Sus Hi is wrapping up the party with BOGO bowls all day long. Any other day, regular bowls cost $9.95 each.

Sus Hi Eatstation is the Chipotle of sushi joints and "not your traditional sit-down sushi restaurant." This ninja-themed date spot "dojo" allows for a diverse selection of proteins, toppings and sauces to satisfy any picky eater.

Stay on top of Orlando news and views. Sign up for our weekly Headlines newsletter.

Tags: , , , , ,

Jump to comments

Related Locations

  |  

More on Tip Jar

Readers also liked…

Blogs

Archives | RSS

Most Popular

  1. Pete Davidson rants at UCF show, calls students 'privileged little assholes' Read More

  2. Goodbye Future World! Disney finally reveals details about its major Epcot overhaul Read More

  3. Orlando area teachers are being gouged on rent Read More

  4. Eleven Central Florida pizzeria locations violated wage, child labor laws Read More

  5. Tropical Storm Dorian threatens Florida's east coast Read More

Newsletters

Never miss a beat

Sign Up Now

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Calendar

Newest Slideshows

Special Issues

City Guide
Holiday Guide
Summer Guide
Newcomers Guide
Best of Orlando
Bite
Fall Guide
More...

Orlando Weekly

16 W. Pine St.

Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 377-0400

Classified Phone: (407) 377-0415

Fax: (407) 377-0420

All parts of this site Copyright © 2019 Orlando Weekly.

RSS Feeds

News & Features

Arts & Culture

Food & Drink

Movies

Music

Calendar

Giveaways

Events

Special Issues

Best of Orlando

Search

Sponsored Links

About Us

Social Media

© 2019 Orlando Weekly

Website powered by Foundation