Sus Hi Eatstation offers week of sushi 'dojo deals' throughout Orlando

Here's a deal for all casual sushi lovers, Sus Hi Eatstation is in the midst of hosting eight days of deals in celebration of the eighth anniversary since opening their doors back in 2011. Each Day gets its own deal.Right in the middle of their celebration, Sus Hi will be serving up a different deal each day through Thursday, Aug. 29. Tuesday from 5-6 p.m. they are offering free mini bowls which typically cost $7.95. On Wednesday, you can get any two appetizers for $5, and on the eighth and final day, Thursday, Sus Hi is wrapping up the party with BOGO bowls all day long. Any other day, regular bowls cost $9.95 each.Sus Hi Eatstation is the Chipotle of sushi joints and "not your traditional sit-down sushi restaurant." This ninja-themed date spot "dojo" allows for a diverse selection of proteins, toppings and sauces to satisfy any picky eater.