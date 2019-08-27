The Gist

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 3:29 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO VIA SEAWORLD
  • Photo via SeaWorld
While many teachers are dealing with financial peril, SeaWorld Orlando is giving back to educators with an entire year of free, unlimited access into the park.

The "Florida Teacher Card" is offered annually by the park, and provides teachers with complimentary unlimited admission from now through Aug. 31, 2020. Florida state-certified preschool, day-care and home-school teachers, as well as college professors, are eligible to receive the card.
Along with free entry to the park, teachers with the card can purchase up to three $25.99 guest tickets through Sept. 10.

Teachers can sign up at  https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/free-florida-teacher-card/.

Not a K-12 public school teacher? SeaWorld’s back-to-school sale is also offering 50% off admissions when purchasing a ticket through Labor Day. That’s a savings of $42 per adult.
click image IMAGE VIA SEAWORLD
  • Image via SeaWorld
