SeaWorld Orlando offers Florida teachers free admission for a year

While many teachers are dealing with financial peril , SeaWorld Orlando is giving back to educators with an entire year of free, unlimited access into the park.The "Florida Teacher Card" is offered annually by the park, and provides teachers with complimentary unlimited admission from now through Aug. 31, 2020. Florida state-certified preschool, day-care and home-school teachers, as well as college professors, are eligible to receive the card.Along with free entry to the park, teachers with the card can purchase up to three $25.99 guest tickets through Sept. 10.Teachers can sign up at https://seaworld.com/orlando/tickets/free-florida-teacher-card/ Not a K-12 public school teacher? SeaWorld’s back-to-school sale is also offering 50% off admissions when purchasing a ticket through Labor Day. That’s a savings of $42 per adult.