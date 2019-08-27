The Heard

Tuesday, August 27, 2019

Promising young Tampa Bay jazz saxophonist David Mason to play Blue Bamboo this weekend

Posted By on Tue, Aug 27, 2019 at 2:54 PM

David Mason is young, but that doesn’t make him immune to nostalgic thoughts.

“The remembrance of the past bringing a flood of emotions running all throughout our body. Some of these nostalgic moments more powerful than others, but all evoke a personal effect,” Mason, 19, a past recipient of Tampa Jazz Club’s high school scholarship, said in explaining “Dreams Of Yesterday,” which he’ll debut here in the City Beautiful on Aug. 31.

“That is my goal with my music – to create an experience that will not only allow people to feel something in the moment, but also give them an experience that they will not forget,” he added. “Most of the music that I write is based on experiences I've had with people and in effect, my work is reflective of that.”

Helping him bring those visions to life during the show at Blue Bamboo Center for the Arts is pianist Connor Rohrer, bassist Patrick Leavy and drummer Jonathan Ziegler, who Manson linked up with in 2018 during his studies at the Frost School in at University of Miami.



“We started playing together and we were practically inseparable. They are like the brothers that I never had,” Mason said. “We achieve sonic possibilities that I didn't even think were possible and have developed a clarity of sound that bands work towards for decades.”

Get more info on the show via bluebambooartcenter.com. Listen to “Dreams of Yesterday”



